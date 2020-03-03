Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Scores six off bench
Mitrou-Long had six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Canton.
Sunday marked the first time Mitrou-Long had played since Feb. 9, as the Mad Ants have been holding him out after his return from an ankle injury. It's unclear when the 26-year-old could return to his larger role, but it's encouraging to see him on the court following his absence.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...