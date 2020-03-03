Mitrou-Long had six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Canton.

Sunday marked the first time Mitrou-Long had played since Feb. 9, as the Mad Ants have been holding him out after his return from an ankle injury. It's unclear when the 26-year-old could return to his larger role, but it's encouraging to see him on the court following his absence.