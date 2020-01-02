Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Sitting out Thursday
Mitrou-Long (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Mitrou-Long has been idle at both the G League and NBA levels since Dec. 13 on account of a sprained right ankle. Even when healthy, the two-way guard isn't expected to be a fixture in the Indiana rotation at any point this season.
