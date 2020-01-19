Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long: Still awaiting return
Mitrou-Long (ankle) hasn't appeared in either of the G League Fort Wayne Mad Ants' last two games since being assigned to the affiliate Jan. 14.
The Pacers' decision to send the two-way player back to Fort Wayne last week seemed to suggest that he had moved past the sprained right ankle, but his ongoing absence from game action suggests that he's not yet fully healthy. Fort Wayne is off the schedule until Jan. 25, so that will likely represent Mitrou-Long's next opportunity to play, as he's not expected to enter the NBA rotation at any point before then. Mitrou-Long hasn't appeared in a game for either the Pacers or Fort Wayne since Dec. 13.
