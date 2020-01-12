Mitrou-Long (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Mitrou-Long hasn't logged an appearance for the NBA team or the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants since Dec. 13 due to a sprained right ankle. Once he's finally cleared for game action, Mitrou-Long will most likely get his feet wet at the G League level, considering he hasn't been a regular member of the NBA rotation at any point this season.