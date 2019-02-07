Stauskas, along with Wade Baldwin, cash and a second-round pick, have been traded to the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Stauskas has been traded three times this month, and it's possible he's reached his final destination. With Victor Oladipo (knee) out for the season, the Pacers are seemingly looking for some extra backcourt depth. Still, it seems unlikely Stauskas will be given enough run to justify adding in the majority of fantasy formats.