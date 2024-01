Toppin totaled 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 142-130 win over the Bucks.

Toppin put forth a balanced showing off the bench, leading the team in rebounds while ending as one of seven players with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Toppin has hauled in eight or more rebounds in four games this year, surpassing the 15-point mark on 10 occasions.