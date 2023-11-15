Watch Now:

Toppin provided 27 points (12-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 victory over Philadelphia.

Toppin was nothing short of outstanding Tuesday, and not only because he surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time in the campaign, but also because he was highly efficient from the field and missed just three of his shots -- with two of these coming from beyond the arc. Toppin had a rough start to the season, but he seems to be trending in the right direction of late after scoring in double digits in four of his last six outings.

