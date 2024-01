Toppin will move to the bench for Friday's game against Atlanta, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

This is an expected move for the Pacers with Jalen Smith (back) returning from a two-game absence. Toppin has fared well in January, posting averages of 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 three-pointers.