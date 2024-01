Toppin didn't practice Wednesday due to a calf issue, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The extent of the injury remains unclear, but Toppin will likely wind up on the Pacers' injury report for Thursday's game in Sacramento, which should drop Wednesday night. Despite being moved to the bench at the end of December, Toppin has still played well in a reserve role, averaging 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.3 minutes over his last 12 appearances (one start).