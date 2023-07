The Knicks traded Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Toppin started just five games for New York in 2022-23, as he was stuck behind Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson in the frontcourt. However, he will likely be competing with rookie Jarace Walker for a starting power forward job in Indiana next year. Last season, Toppin averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.7 minutes across 67 games.