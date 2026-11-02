Toppin (back) will dress for Monday's game against Hawks but will only play in an emergency, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Toppin has missed the last two games while dealing with a lumbar strain, and the only reason he's dressing Monday is in the event of an emergency, as the Pacers are down to eight active players (including Toppin). Jay Huff, Kelly Oubre, Kobe Brown, Jarace Walker and Jalen Slawson will be tasked with eating up minutes in the frontcourt with Toppin, Ivica Zubac (ankle) and Larry Nance (illness) sidelined.