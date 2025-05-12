Toppin chipped in 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Toppin dropped 20 points in 21 minutes, helping the Pacers to an emphatic Game 4 victory over the Cavaliers. This was the first time Toppin has scored at least 20 points since a win over Denver back on April 6. Now leading the series 3-1, Indiana have a chance to wrap things up when the two teams meet again Tuesday.