Toppin ended Saturday's 144-129 victory over the Heat with 22 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes.

Toppin took the second-fewest shots among Indiana's starters, but he nonetheless finished as the team's second-leading scorer thanks to an ultra-efficient 7-for-8 shooting line. That included a 4-for-5 mark from three-point range, and Toppin has now drained at least three triples in three of his past four games after failing to reach that mark in any of his first 14 contests this season. Perhaps most impressively (and unexpectedly), Toppin tallied four blocked shots Saturday -- he had collected just six swats over 17 games coming into the contest.