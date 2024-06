Toppin intends to sign a four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Toppin proved his worth as a top contributor for the club this year in both the playoffs and regular-season. The big man averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.1 minutes across 82 regular-season games. The 26-year-old also posted career highs across the board, and he shot 57.3 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep.