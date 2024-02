Toppin finished Monday's 130-122 loss to the Raptors with four points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals over 19 minutes.

Toppin was inefficient and not overly incorporated despite Aaron Nesmith missing his second consecutive game due to a sprained ankle. Toppin has been one of the league's most efficient players from inside the arc on the season, but he still barely merits streaming credibility.