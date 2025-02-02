Toppin registered 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 15 minutes during Saturday's 132-127 win over the Hawks.

Topping fell one rebound short of what would have been his first double-double of the season. Much like the 2023-24 campaign, Toppin's role seemingly fluctuates from one game to the next. As long as the Pacers remain relatively healthy, he will continue to serve as an energy piece off the bench, providing serviceable production on both ends of the floor.