Toppin amassed nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 victory over the Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Although Toppin has largely been a non-factor for the Pacers recently, he provided solid support in the second unit during the Game 2 victory. Players like Toppin can hold a lot of value for fantasy players in DFS contests, as his inexpensive salary can help lineups stay below the salary cap after adding elite players. His 9/8 line is an encouraging sign that Toppin can match the value of his DFS salary moving forward.