Toppin produced 23 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 133-131 victory over Phoenix.

Toppin lead the Pacers' bench in scoring Friday and registered his first double-double of the season and the fourth of his four-year career. It's the first time since Dec. 21 against the Grizzlies that Toppin has scored 20-plus points in a game, but he continues to score efficiently as he's shooting 56.9 percent from the field (including 43.5 percent from three) in January.