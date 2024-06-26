The Pacers issued Toppin a qualifying offer Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Toppin set career highs across the board during his first season in Indiana, as he averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 stocks in 21.1 minutes across 82 regular-season appearances. He also provided a spark off the bench during the postseason, scoring at least 10 points in six straight games at one point. During that stretch, Toppin averaged 15.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game.