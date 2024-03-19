Toppin closed Monday's 108-103 loss to the Cavaliers with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench.

The performance was as close to a double-double as Toppin has come since he went off for 23 and 11 against the Suns on Jan. 26. The fourth-year forward has settled into a consistent but modest role in the Indiana frontcourt, and over 13 games since the All-Star break he's averaging 8.2 points, 4.1 boards, 1.4 assists and 0.8 threes over 18.5 minutes a contest.