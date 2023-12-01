Toppin closed with 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 142-132 loss to the Heat.

The 25-year-old forward is emerging as a real asset for the Pacers on the offensive end of the court, although Toppin's defensive limitations still cost him court time on occasion. He's scored at least 15 points in five straight games during which he's played at least 24 minutes, although he's fallen short of that mark in two other contests during that seven-game stretch. With Jalen Smith (knee/heel) sidelined and lacking a firm timeline for his return, Toppin's role in the frontcourt seems secure in the short term.