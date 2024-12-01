Toppin is questionable to return during Sunday's game against Memphis due to a left ankle sprain.
Toppin was hit while dunking during the third quarter, though he remained in the game briefly. If the big man is unable to return for the fourth quarter, Myles Turner and Jarace Walker should pick up the slack the rest of the way.
