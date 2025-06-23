Toppin tallied zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Toppin entered Game 7 riding a streak of three straight double-digit scoring efforts but went scoreless in Sunday's finale. Despite the quiet finish, the forward delivered a streaky but impactful postseason off the bench, averaging 9.4 points on 48.5 percent shooting and 32.1 percent from three across 19.2 minutes per game, highlighted by a pair of 20-point performances. In the regular season, Toppin appeared in 79 games (four starts) and averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc in 19.6 minutes per contest.