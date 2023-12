Toppin will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against Houston.

Toppin exits the starting lineup for just the second time this season, giving way to Jalen Smith. Smith ramping up is a central factor in Toppin heading to the second unit, but Indiana could also be seeking a different look defensively, as Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith join Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner to round out Tuesday's lineup.