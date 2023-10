Toppin recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 109-104 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Toppin tied with Myles Turner for the most rebounds on the team with nine. After making just five starts for the Knicks last year, Toppin is set to start the regular season as Indiana's starting power forward.