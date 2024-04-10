Toppin contributed 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 140-123 win over the Raptors.

Toppin was the second-leading scorer for the Pacers on Tuesday behind Tyrese Haliburton. It was Toppin's first 20-point outing since Jan. 26 against the Suns, and he saw extended minutes in the fourth quarter with Indiana holding a sizeable lead. Over his last five games, Toppin has averaged 15.8 points on 65.3 percent shooting (including 47.8 percent from three on 4.6 3PA/G), 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 20.2 minutes per game.