Toppin supplied 34 points (12-19 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 45 minutes during Monday's 132-130 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

The fourth-year big man received the starting nod for the first time this season due to Pascal Siakam (personal), Myles Turner (hip) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) being sidelined. Toppin posted a team-high mark in points on top of game highs in rebounds and three-pointers. Additionally, two of his seven three-pointers came in the final 30 seconds of overtime, and he hit the game-winning fadeaway triple from the corner in the final seconds. The 27-year-old also recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds for just the second time on the season, marking his second double-double over 64 regular-season appearances.