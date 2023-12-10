Toppin notched 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and two rebounds over 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 loss to the Lakers.

Toppin scored in double digits for the fifth straight game despite the fact he wasn't particularly efficient with his shot, and as has been the case in most contests, he didn't do much in other categories. He remains a decent fantasy asset across all categories due to his starting role and his offensive contributions, but his lack of productivity in other areas certainly limit his upside.