Toppin closed Monday's 112-105 loss to the Bulls with six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes.

Toppin hasn't delivered any eye-catching stat lines across his first three games with Indiana, but he's still in the early stages of building chemistry with Tyrese Haliburton. Toppin is averaging just 20.3 minutes per game, which should gradually rise as he continues settling into the offense.