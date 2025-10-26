Toppin posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Toppin finished tied for second on the Pacers in scoring with 13 points while leading them in rebounding (9). Bennedict Mathurin (foot) didn't play the fourth quarter in Saturday's loss, and if he is unable to go when Indiana visits Minnesota less than 24 hours later, Toppin could be next in line to start.