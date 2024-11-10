Toppin (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Knicks, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Toppin will miss his first game of the season due to a left ankle sprain. Given all of the injuries in Indiana's frontcourt, Jarace Walker and Enrique Freeman are candidates for increased roles off the bench versus New York. Toppin's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Orlando.
