Toppin will undergo surgery to place a screw in his right foot Monday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports. Toppin will be out at least three months.

Toppin will likely miss a considerable amount of time following this surgery. Head coach Rick Carlisle told the media not to ask about Toppin's status until Feb. 1. The team will likely turn to Jay Huff, Jarace Walker and Tony Bradley to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.