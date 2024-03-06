Toppin closed with 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 137-120 win over Dallas.

Toppin scored double-digits for just the second time in the past seven games, although he added very little outside of the scoring column. Outside of a few productive stretches, Toppin has been on the outside looking in when it comes to standard league fantasy value. He is outside the top 150 for the season and given his current role, managers are likely to find more serviceable options on the waiver wire.