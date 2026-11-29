Toppin finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and two rebounds over 22 minutes during Saturday's 108-107 loss to Chicago.

Toppin led Indiana's reserves in scoring for the second time in three games. He also drained three triples for the third time in 2026-27, which marked his best performance in that category since he made four three-pointers back on Oct. 25. Toppin is starting to find a groove, averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 threes in 21.9 minutes over his last five games. In the seven games prior to this stretch, he averaged just 8.4 points while shooting 24.0 percent from behind the arc.