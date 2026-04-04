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Pacers' Obi Toppin: Probable for Sunday
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1 min read
Toppin (foot) is probable for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Toppin is on track to play Sunday. The 28-year-old power forward is averaging 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 triples per contest this season.
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