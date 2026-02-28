Pacers' Obi Toppin: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
Toppin (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Toppin returned to action in Thursday's loss to Charlotte following a four-month absence while recovering from right foot surgery. The forward logged only eight minutes as a starter, and if he's cleared to play Sunday, he'll likely remain on a heavy minutes restriction. He finished Thursday's contest with three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.