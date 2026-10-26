Toppin posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 136-109 victory over the Nets.

The 20 minutes were his lowest of 2026-27 through three contests, but Toppin still finished third on the team in scoring as a reserve. Following an injury-plagued 2025-26, he's been stellar so far with averages of 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.7 three-pointers on 58.1/44.4/83.3 shooting splits in 23.2 minutes a night. Toppin looks poised for a big year as a key piece of Indiana's bench and could see an expanded role in the short term if Ivica Zubac (ankle) misses extended time.