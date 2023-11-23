Toppin ended with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 132-131 loss to the Raptors.

Toppin rejoined the starting lineup Wednesday with Aaron Nesmith (wrist) unavailable. He scored in double figures for the fourth time in the past five games and was also productive on the defensive side of the ball with two steals. It's unclear whether Toppin or Nesmith will retain a starting role once Nesmith is back in action, but Toppin was productive in Tuesday's bench appearance and has averaged 16.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.