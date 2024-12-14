Toppin ended Friday's 121-107 victory over the 76ers with 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes.

Toppin provided a spark off the bench in small-ball lineups for the Pacers against a 76ers team that lost Joel Embiid (nose) in the first half, recording a season-high three steals and falling just one point shy of his season-high mark of 21 points set back during a Nov. 15 loss to the Heat. Toppin has been on a heater since the calendar turned to December, averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 22.6 minutes per game through his last six outings. The 26-year-old versatile forward is worth streaming in fantasy leagues while he's running hot from the second unit, but he would likely need an injury to a member of Indiana's frontcourt in order to gain more stable playing time.