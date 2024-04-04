Toppin provided 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Nets.

Toppin was Indiana's leading bench scorer and was two rebounds shy of a double-double during Wednesday's loss. The 25-year-old big man also logged just his third game of 2023-24 with at least three blocks. Toppin is on fire from deep lately, converting 48.1 percent of his 2.7 three-point attempts per contest over his last 10 appearances.