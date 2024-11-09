Toppin is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to a left ankle sprain.
Toppin is a new addition to the injury report, and his potential absence would hurt the Pacers due to their lack of depth in the frontcourt. Toppin has scored in double digits in four of his nine appearances this season while averaging 20.8 minutes per game off the bench.
