Toppin is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Toppin is battling a left ankle sprain. He logged a full workload in Saturday's win over Miami, posting 22 points in 35 minutes, but coach Rick Carlisle mentioned after the victory that Toppin had tweaked his ankle in-game. His status for Monday is uncertain, with Aaron Nesmith and Bruce Brown being candidates for huge workloads if Toppin can't suit up.