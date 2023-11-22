Toppin racked up 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 157-152 victory over the Hawks.

Toppin moved to the bench after a subpar effort Sunday against the Magic in which he was held at six points across 16 minutes, but he bounced back admirably here and posted one of his best scoring outputs of the campaign. It's unclear if the move to the bench will be permanent for the power forward, but it will be hard not to give him minutes if he performs like this regularly. Toppin has scored in double figures in three of his last four outings.