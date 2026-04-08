Toppin closed with 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Toppin didn't have his most efficient performance, but, as has been the trend of late, the veteran once again posted an impressive stat line off the bench. Toppin has scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances with the second unit, averaging a productive 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over that stretch.