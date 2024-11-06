Toppin put up 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in Monday's 134-127 victory over Dallas.

Toppin has been a consistent contributor among Indiana's second unit, chipping in seven or more points in every game after the season opener. He averages 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks over 21.3 minutes this season, but with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) potentially out for an extended period of time, it is likely Toppin will see an increase in usage until Nesmith returns.