Toppin provided 19 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 152-111 win over the Spurs.

Toppin was one of five Pacers to score at least 15 points in Monday's lopsided affair. Interestingly, his three-point production has been non-existent thus far, with Monday snapping a four-game streak with no threes. The 25-year-old hit 34.4 percent of 3.7 threes per game with the Knicks last season.