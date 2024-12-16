Toppin provided 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 21 minutes during Sunday's 119-104 victory over the Pelicans.

The four made threes were a season high for Toppin, who continues to be a force from Indiana's second unit. The fifth-year forward has scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.4 steals in 22.3 minutes a contest over that stretch while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.