Toppin (foot) is available to play and will be on a minutes restriction for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Toppin will play in his first game since Oct. 26 after gaining clearance to take the court Thursday night. Coach Rick Carlisle stated before the game that Toppin will be on a minutes limit Thursday and likely for the remainder of the season to ensure his health. The forward averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals over his first three games of the campaign before going down with a right foot stress reaction that needed to be addressed by undergoing surgery.