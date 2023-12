Toppin logged 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Monday's 151-127 loss to the Clippers.

Toppin was efficient and balanced in his scoring Tuesday, albeit in the context of a blowout and crutched by playing in Indiana's league-best offense. Nonetheless, Toppin has failed to hit double-digit scoring in three of his last five games, so he remains one of the less flashy components of the Pacers' rotation despite his athleticism.