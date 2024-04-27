Toppin finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds over 17 minutes in Friday's 121-118 overtime win over Milwaukee in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Toppin provided a nice spark off Indiana's bench to help his squad take a series lead over Milwaukee, leading all bench players in scoring while ending as one of five Pacers with 15 or more points in the overtime contest. Toppin posted his highest point total of the postseason thus far, surpassing the double-digit mark for the first time of the series. If Toppin can continue to produce the rest of the series like he did in Game 3, Indiana will continue to find itself in a good position to come out on top in the quarterfinals against the Bucks.